Guarantors, partners of rice mill booked

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 11

The police have registered a case of cheating against the partners and guarantors of a rice mill of the district for failing to deliver 11,381 quintals of custom milled rice (CMR) to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

On the complaint of Reshu Dahiya, district manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), Ambala, a case was registered against the firm and its five partners and guarantors under Sections 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC at Bilaspur police station of the district on November 10.

The complainant said the HSWC handed over about 38,891 quintals of paddy stock to a mill from the Bilaspur and Ranjitpur grain markets in 2022. As per government policy, the miller was to deliver 26,057 quintal CMR to the FCI until April 30, 2023.

However, the miller delivered 14,676 quintals up to April 30, despite the fact that the Government of India had extended the time period of delivery up to September 30.

The complainant further said the department concerned conducted physical verification on August 2, 2023, and found that there was neither any paddy nor rice stocks on the mill premises. He alleged that the value of the short delivery of CMR to the FCI was about Rs 5 crore.

#Yamunanagar