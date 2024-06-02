Guard was hit by car, driver nabbed after three days

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 1

A security guard, who was found dead at an under-construction site in Sector 108, was mowed down by a car, the police on Saturday said. The accused car driver, who fled the spot with his vehicle, has been arrested. The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation and the car has also been recovered, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Maninder Singh (26), a resident of Dwarka. On Wednesday night, while returning home late at night in his car, he allegedly hit the guard, who was asleep, causing his death.

The deceased has been identified as Rajender Kumar (48), a resident of Dharampur village. After police investigation, it was confirmed that the guard’s death resulted from the accident.

