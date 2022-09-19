 Haryana's guest teachers oppose inter-district transfers, seek withdrawal of orders : The Tribune India

Haryana's guest teachers oppose inter-district transfers, seek withdrawal of orders

Haryana's guest teachers oppose inter-district transfers, seek withdrawal of orders

Guest teachers submit a memorandum in Faridabad on Sunday. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 18

Condemning the online transfer policy of teachers of government schools, the Guest Teachers’ Association has sought the cancellation of the transfers of the guest faculty to other districts.

Move unjustified

According to rules, even in the case of transfer, a guest teacher is adjusted in his/her home district only. Shifting teachers to other districts or distant places, which are 200-300 km away, is unjustified. — Raghu Vats, District prez, Guest teachers’ assn

May seek legal action

Inter-district transfer may force the association to seek legal recourse. The acute staff crunch may also lead to the closure of schools or migration of students as parents have started to lock schools. — Paras Sharma, State Gen Secy, Guest teachers’ Assn

The district unit of the association submitted a memorandum written with blood to Cabinet Minister Mool Chand Sharma for Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today.

Describing the transfer of the teachers of the middle, high and senior secondary levels of the schools as unjustified, a spokesperson of the association said the drive had resulted in the transfer of at least 200 guest teachers in the district against the set norms.

The total number of guest teachers in the district is 700.

The spokesperson said while many of the schools in the district had been left with no staff for the middle sections, the authorities had failed to take cognisance of the prevailing vacancies in a majority of the schools.

“According to rules, even in the case of transfer, a guest teacher is adjusted in his/her home district only. Shifting teachers to other districts or distant places, which are 200-300 km away, is unjustified. It seems the state government wants to do away with the guest faculty from its schools altogether,” Raghu Vats, district president of the association said.

“The online transfer policy is full of gaps as the software does not show vacancy of the teaching staff in each district. This has led to utter confusion,” he said.

Citing an example, he said a mathematics teacher (Master), who had been working for 16 years in Faridabad, was transferred to Mewat district, which was a cause of concern.

Demanding the withdrawal of the transfers of all guest teachers, Paras Sharma, state general secretary of the association, said the policy adopted by the Education Department was impractical and would lead to more problems for both students and the teaching staff.

He said: “It may force the association to seek legal recourse if the demand is not met. The acute crunch of staff may also lead to the closure of schools or migration of students as parents and students have started locking schools in the region in protest against the shortage of staff.”

#faridabad

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Objectionable videos': Fresh protest on Chandigarh University campus; police say accused girl leaked only her own clip

2
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police from Shimla, another detained

3
Punjab

Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo

4
World

Canadian family goes on world tour to make ‘visual memories’ before 3 out of 4 children go blind

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours

6
Punjab

Officer from Gurdaspur takes command of Coast Guard Region in Kolkata

7
Brand Connect

Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies (SCAM OR LEGIT) Shark Tank Shocking Alert

8
Nation

'Pathological liar': Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over his criticism of previous govts on Cheetah reintroduction

9
Punjab

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

10
Trending

This Jharkhand school has 'Langur' attending classes with students; watch video

Don't Miss

View All
Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Top News

Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend

Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend

Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...

Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, AP

Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

The state government officials have been claiming that the C...

NIA books Assam man for Qaida links

NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links

Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...

‘Leaked’ video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP


Cities

View All

Criminal nexus: SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Criminal nexus: SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Excise Dept officials raid farmhouse, held captive by Tarn Taran villagers

Roads leading to Golden Temple in bad shape

Amritsar: Woman, aides held for killing husband

Relative arrested for raping minor

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres in Bathinda village

Lying shut for two years, govt-run physiotherapy centre of Bathinda Civil Hospital resumes work

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Bathinda district

Protests erupt at CU over objectionable videos

Protests erupt at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

Chandigarh University case: Girl shared videos with 'boyfriend' in Shimla

Punjab, UT Student outfits join agitation at Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University case: Three phone numbers mentioned in complaint

Kejriwal a megalomaniac, resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

Kejriwal a megalomaniac, resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Arvind Kejriwal hints at AAP going solo in 2024 general elections

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Pitbull injures girl, kin seek action

Jalandhar district reports 10 cases of Covid

Teachers feed ambitions of needy budding players

Three held for illegal mining

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Ludhiana District’s Aam Aadmi Clinics bag top three positions in state

Covid: 4 more contract virus in Ludhiana

One-way traffic trial fails in Chaura Bazaar

Broken Roads-I: Big potholes on Southern Bypass Road trouble commuters

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Dengue stings 15 more in Patiala, case count 57

Minister to meet heads of Patiala MC wings today