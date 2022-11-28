Guest teachers protest transfer drive

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 27

Scores of guest teachers from various districts of the state on Sunday took out a protest march in the city against their transfers. They alleged that most of the guest teachers had been transferred to other districts, away from their home districts, due to which they have been facing a lot of inconvenience. They tried to gherao the CM’s residence, but the police stopped them at some distance.

Demanding the cancellation of transfers of the guest teachers to other districts, they started their march from Sector-12 park towards the CM camp office in Prem Nagar. On being stopped by the police at some distance, they staged a dharna there.

They were adamant on a meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on this issue. After the assurance by the CM’s representative for Karnal Assembly segment, Sanjay Bathla, for arranging a meeting with the Chief Minister, they lifted their protest.

Ajay Lohan, media incharge of the guest teachers’ association, said guest teachers had been allotted stations 200-300 km away from their home districts.

“We have no option but to shift our families there, which is beyond our reach,” said a woman teacher.

They also accused the government of not fulfilling its promise of regularising them and threatened to intensify their protest if their demands are not met.