Guhla JJP MLA’s son to join Congress

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 28

Randhir Singh, son of JJP MLA from Guhla Ishwar Singh, has announced that he would join the Congress party soon. Randhir had served as chairman of Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited in the BJP-JJP alliance government. He recently resigned from the post, and also from the primary membership of the JJP.

The decision was taken during a meeting with his supporters in Guhla on Sunday, when they collectively decided to switch to the Congress party.

“I resigned from the JJP membership on April 23 and after a discussion with my supporters I have decided to join the Congress soon. I am in touch with senior Congress leader Kumari Selja and have sought her time for joining the party,” said Randhir. Singh criticised the JJP leadership for neglecting the party workers’ concerns, leading to his resignation.

He cited the resignation of the party’s state president, Nishan Singh, as an evidence of internal dissatisfaction within the party. Randhir also expressed disappointment over the treatment of his father, Ishwar Singh, and said his father was a prominent leader of the SC community and among the seniormost leaders of the party, but despite that he was ignored and sidelined by the JJP leadership.

Though Randhir has switched camps, Ishwar Singh continues to be associated with the JJP.

