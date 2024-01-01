Gujarat Governor unveils memorial to Raja Nahar

Faridabad, December 31
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat unveiled a statute of late Raja Nahar Singh — a martyr of the First War of Indian Independence and the ruler of erstwhile estate of Ballabhgarh — at the Dasehra ground here today. Former Haryana Chief Ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Om Prakash Chautala, MP Hema Malini and BJP National Secretary OP Dhankhar were also present at the event.
The memorial has been built by Satvir Dagar, a social and political activist.
Devvrat said the late ruler’s sacrifice during the Revolt of 1857 would not be forgotten. He said the king had assumed the throne at a young age, deterred the British from occupying Delhi for long and chosen to sacrifice his life for the honour of his country. He was later hanged to death by the British. Devvrat also remembered other freedom fighters and recounted the sacrifices made by them for India’s Independence. BJP MP Hema Malini said the Jat community had always been at the forefront to serve the country.
