Gujjar No. 2, Mool Chand Sharma 3 in Saini Cabinet

Chandigarh, April 18
Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar is No. 2 in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet while Industry Minister Mool Chand Sharma will be No 3.
In fact, Gujjar and Sharma, who were placed at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in the previous Manohar Lal Khattar Cabinet, stand to gain two slots each in the new dispensation.
Dushyant Chautala, belonging to the erstwhile BJP ally JJP, who was designated as the Deputy Chief Minister, and former Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, were designated as No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the Manohar Lal Khattar dispensation.
Ranjit Singh, Energy and Jails Minister, will be at No. 4 in the in the new dispensation. Finance Minister JP Dalal will follow him at No. 5 in the seniority list.
Health Minister Kamal Gupta and Banwari Lal, who were also part of the Khattar Cabinet, will be placed at No. 6 and No. 7 in the new dispensation.
