Gurjar shines in Congress bastion

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 5

BJP leader Krishan Pal Gurjar, who won by a margin of around 1.72 lakh votes from Faridabad, did exceptionally well in various Assembly constituencies where anti-incumbency was at its peak.

He registered an impressive performance in six out of nine segments falling under the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. While the Assembly segments of Faridabad, NIT, Badkhal, Tigaon, Ballabgarh and Palwal gave a winning margin, his rival Mahender Pratap Singh of the Congress got more votes in the three segments of Prithla, Hodal and Hathin — all in Palwal district. The urban segments gave a considerable margin to the BJP while the Congress got more votes in the rural segments.

“However, the victory margin of BJP in various segments has sprang a surprise to many who believed that unrest and anger on the issue of development and undercurrent of displeasure prevalent among leaders of both ruling and opposition parties failed to get reflected in the vote share,” says AK Gaur, a local resident. He said the victory of BJP candidate from the NIT Assembly segment, considered a stronghold of Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma, had been surprising as the vote share from here has been 41,690. A similar performance in Palwal has left many perplexed as the BJP got 24,944 votes more than the Congress from there.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Faridabad