Gurnam, Abhay slam AAP over SYL issue

Kurukshetra, May 14

Sanyukt Sangharsh Party president Gurnam Singh Charuni today slammed AAP for not giving Haryana’s share of SYL and said if they could not give the due share of water, people shouldn’t vote for them.

Addressing a gathering in support of INLD leader and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Candidate Abhay Chautala, Gurnam Singh, who is also the chief of BKU (Charuni), said “On the issue of SYL, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann say that they have no water to share then we should also not vote for them. The PM who criticised Jindal, has fielded him from Kurukshetra.” Abhay Chautala said, “AAP has been misleading people on the issue of SYL.”

