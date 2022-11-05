Guru Jambheshwar University researchers get patent for ‘mood monitoring system’

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 4

A team of scientists from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU) has developed a ‘mood monitoring system’ and secured a patent for this research.

Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor, GJU, said, “This is an achievement for the university.” Congratulating engineers, who developed it, he said the “Mood monitoring system” and the method thereof had received patent from the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Prof Kamboj said, “The Mood Monitoring System will be useful for society and the nation. This system is for digital evaluation of the mood of any individual based on the temperature of the body. It is much better than the old system.”

A university spokesperson said the system was digital and responded quickly to any change in mood from a change in colour. The system can be integrated into any smartwatch to track mood and energy level of players especially during any session.

The team that developed this system included Prof Avnesh Verma, Sardul Singh, Dr Satya Dev, Dr Anupama Sangwan, Mamta, Bharti Sharma of GJUST, Sonu from Modi University, Rajasthan, Aryan from DTU, Delhi, and Sharon from PEC, Chandigarh.

“The abstract of the patent reveals that a mood monitoring system employs a plurality of organic quantum dots-based electronic devices. It is a wearable device that can be worn on wrist of the user. The device comprises a plurality of organic sensors, which are configured to detect and/or sense a mood of said user via heart rate and a pulse monitor,” the spokesperson said.