Farewell party at Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: The students of MCom first year at Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, organised a farewell party for their seniors. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang and Vice-Principal Dr Kamalpreet Kaur commended the students for their initiative in organising such a memorable event. After much deliberation, Supriya was crowned Miss Farewell, while Rahul earned the title of Mr Farewell. Mr Eve was bestowed upon Lalit Kumar and Pooja was honoured with the title of Miss Eve.

Central University of Haryana

Mahendragarh: A two-day academic fest ‘IGNITE-2024’ was held by Department of Physics and Astrophysics at Central University of Haryana (CUH). Vice-Chancellor Professor Tankeshwar Kumar, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of such programmes and emphasised that apart from academics, students must participate in co-curricular activities for overall development. Head of Department Professor Sunita Srivastava said prizes were also given to winners of various competitions such as talk room, quiz ball, face art, furious crafts, mystery, mansion and camera shorts.

Kurukshetra University

Kurukshetra: The team of final year students from Institute of Law, Kurukshetra University, comprising Tajwinder Singh, Divyansh Dhiman and Shubham Rana represented the university at the 2nd International Moot Court Competition and won the Second Runners-Up Title along with a cash prize of Rs 30,000. The team was also awarded with the Best Memorial Team Award. The event saw participation form 26 teams, including six international teams, from law universities across the globe. The competition was organised by Karnavati University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat from April 11 to 13 on the theme of ‘Commercial Arbitration’. Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated the team and said that formulating and presenting arguments in different rounds throughout the competition involved lot of hard work and determination.

Haryana Agricultural University

Hisar: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), collaborated with Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (RVSKVV), Gwalior, to organise an international workshop on ‘Recent advances in agriculture for self-reliant India (RAAB-2024)’. The chief guest at the workshop, organised in virtual mode, was Dr Sanjay Kumar, Chairman of Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi, while Vice-Chancellor Professor BR Kamboj was the chief patron. University of Agricultural Sciences, Tharwad, Vice-Chancellor Dr PL Patil was present as a special guest.

