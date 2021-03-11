Gurugam club bouncers booked for thrashing MNC manager, friends

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 10

Protesting against alleged molestation of a female friend, a manager of a multinational company and his four friends were allegedly thrashed badly by bouncers of a bar at Udyog Vihar. The MNC employee also accused them of snatching an i-Watch and cash from them. An FIR has been registered at Udyog Vihar police station.

According to the complaint filed by Mayank Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 28 who is working as a manager with Dell Company, around 2 am on Monday he went to the club Casa Denza of Udyog Vihar area with his three friends. He found some other friends at the gate of the club.

“When we started entering the club a bouncer misbehaved with my female friend standing in line for entry and also touched her inappropriately. When my friend objected to the molestation, other bouncers and managers gathered there and started abusing her. On this, we all protested. Soon eight bouncers pushed us from the gate to the middle road and thrashed us, including females, with sticks and kicks. The managers of the club also threatened to kill us if we visited the club again,” Chaudhary said in his complaint.

A passerby recorded the goings-on on camera and the video clip went viral on social media. After getting information a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital. The complainant also alleged bouncers for snatched iWatch and around Rs 12,000 cash. He also submitted the viral video clip with his complaint to police. Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against 10 persons, including bouncers and managers of the club, under Sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation), 379-A (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Udyog Vihar police station.

“We are exploring the CCTV footage of the club and nearby area to try to identify the accused and they will be nabbed as earliest possible,” said inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Udyog Vihar police station.

Despite several attempts, the bar owner and managers could not be contacted.