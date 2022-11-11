Gurugram: 2 arrested for duping by changing ATM card

Gurugram, November 10
With the arrest of two persons, the Haryana Police claim to have busted an interstate gang of scamsters involved in duping people by changing ATM cards. The police have recovered 209 ATM cards and a card swipe machine from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Akram and Mohammad Amar, both residents of Raniyala village of Palwal district in Haryana.
The police said the accused had been involved in fraud cases in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana and were active since 2014.
The accused were arrested on the complaint of Dharmvir Singh, a native Uttarakhand. He had filed a complaint at Hodal police station yesterday alleging that someone withdrew Rs 15,000 from his bank account after changing his debit card when he visited an SBI ATM booth near Gaushala market in Hodal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal