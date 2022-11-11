Gurugram: 2 arrested for duping by changing ATM card

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 10

With the arrest of two persons, the Haryana Police claim to have busted an interstate gang of scamsters involved in duping people by changing ATM cards. The police have recovered 209 ATM cards and a card swipe machine from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Akram and Mohammad Amar, both residents of Raniyala village of Palwal district in Haryana.

The police said the accused had been involved in fraud cases in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana and were active since 2014.

The accused were arrested on the complaint of Dharmvir Singh, a native Uttarakhand. He had filed a complaint at Hodal police station yesterday alleging that someone withdrew Rs 15,000 from his bank account after changing his debit card when he visited an SBI ATM booth near Gaushala market in Hodal.