Gurugram: 2 friends held in murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 14

With the arrest of two persons, the Gurugram police claims to have solved the murder case of a 45-year-old man, whose body was found abandoned near the Chandu canal on May 7.

According to the police, the accused have revealed that they had killed the man by strangulating him with a rope following a dispute over swimming. A car, two mobile phones and a rope were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Inder Sahni, a native of Samastipur in Bihar. He was presently residing with his family in Ram Vihar near Dhanwapur village.

On May 9, the postmortem report revealed that the victim had died by strangulation and an FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at the Rajendra Park police station.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar finally arrested the two accused — identified as Gurugram residents Sahdev Chaddha (26) of Sector 4 and Dinesh (23) of Surant Nagar — on May 12. Both the accused were arrested from Chituni village in Siddharth Nagar district in UP.

City ACP Shiv Archan Sharma said, “The arrested accused are friends and were bathing in the canal when they met with the deceased, Inder Sahni, who did not know how to swim.”

The ACP said Chaddha was bathing on the banks of the canal when Sahni started asking him to take him into the canal, but Chaddha refused.

When Sahni became too insistent, an argument broke out and Dinesh killed Sahni by strangulating him with a rope and pushed him into the canal. The accused duo then fled in a car. “We are questioning the accused after taking them into police remand for three days,” the ACP said.

