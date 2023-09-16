Gurugram 2041: GMDA draws infra roadmap

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 15

Gurugram will be transformed into the city of future by 2041, according to the first ever Social Infrastructure Development Plan prepared by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The plan put together by the School of Planning and Architecture draws a comprehensive infrastructure augmentation roadmap

The plan has been approved by CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Based on a projection that the city’s population is likely to swell to 55 lakh by 2041, the plan put together by the School of Planning and Architecture in New Delhi draws a comprehensive infrastructure augmentation roadmap.

This roadmap shall help authority in deciding, approving and executing its projects and planning budgets.

“The authority’s sole purpose is the transformation of Gurugram into millennium city and achieve the target in next two decades. This can be called the blue print of the vision, which will systematically direct the development of the city,” said CEO PC Meena.

The plan focuses on a roadmap for authorities to follow in five areas education, healthcare, public safety, recreation and socio-cultural facilities. The plan underlines the need for more schools, daycare centres in residential clusters, multi-purpose campuses of institutes, government healthcare facilities within three kilometres, parks in colonies, police posts and old-age homes.

In the education sector, the assessment concluded that the five existing universities and another eight nursing and paramedical training institutes would meet the needs of the residents at the district level by 2041.

But the city would need another 750 nursery schools, 430 more primary schools, and 686 secondary and senior secondary schools over the next two decades. Currently, there are 545 nursery schools, 279 primary schools, and 412 secondary and senior secondary schools in the city.

On the health front, the city would need two more general hospitals, a civil hospital and six veterinary hospitals. It currently has two government-run civil hospitals and five veterinary hospitals.

About 210 speciality hospitals, diagnostic centres would be needed by 2041, 250 dispensaries and clinics, 25 nursing homes and maternity centres too.

On public safety, the plan noted that there are 25 police posts in sectors, which need at least nine more, especially in Old Gurgaon and the new sectors that are now lined with housing societies.

For recreation the plan seeks four district parks, 26 community parks and 747 neighbourhood parks in addition to sports complexes and a stadium. On socio-cultural activities, the key takeaway was the need for cultural centres, old-age homes (22), orphanages (16), night shelters (5), hostels for working people (3), and cremation and burial grounds (24) over the next 18 years.

