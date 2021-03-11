Gurugram: 3 held for planning to kidnap property dealer's son

PTI

Gurugram, June 3

A computer science graduate and two others were arrested for conspiring to kidnap a property dealer's son for a ransom of Rs 1 crore, police said on Friday.

They identified the accused as Vinay (27), resident of Balaji colony in Farrukhnagar, Amit (22), resident of Kheda Jhanjhrola village and Tushar (20), resident of village Sultanpur in Farrukhnagar.

While Vinay is a computer science graduate, Amit is a B.Sc third year student and Tushar has cleared Class 12. All three were nabbed by the crime unit, Farrukhnagar, the police said.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, key accused Vinay hatched the plan to kidnap the property dealer's son and demand a hefty ransom.

"To execute the crime, they robbed two cars in 10 days last month. As per their plan, one of the cars was to kidnap the boy and keep him captive while the other car was to collect the ransom. We are questioning the accused and trying to get their other criminal records," the ACP said.

The first car was robbed on May 16 from near a private hospital here while the other car – both hatchbacks – was stolen on May 25 from Sector 10 A police station area.

"Both the cars have been recovered," Sangwan said.

Explaining the motive behind the kidnap plan, police said the accused were addicted to drugs and they wanted to get wealthy quickly.