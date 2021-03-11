Gurugram: 4 bouncers nabbed for thrashing Army man, brothers

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 16

The Gurugram police arrested four bouncers for allegedly thrashing an Army man and his two brothers outside a club in Sector 29. The incident took place on Sunday night. A bouncer was nabbed on Monday night while three others were arrested today, said the police.

The arrested bouncers were identified as Rahu, Monu, Naveen and Satish. The police team is now interrogating them. The Army man and his two brothers were allegedly thrashed by these four bouncers and all three were seriously injured in the incident. An FIR has been registered and all four accused have been arrested. According to the complaint filed by Naik Sunil Kumar, a native of Rohtak, he along with his two brothers, Khajan Singh and Anil Kumar, had gone to Friction Club on Sunday night for a party. “It was around 11.20 pm, we entered the the Friction Club. We were dancing and enjoying ourselves. Around 20 minutes later, the music in the club stopped. My brother Anil made a request to play a song, but two bouncers came and denied the request. They then started an argument with us and were joined by two others. They took us outside the bar and they thrashed us with sticks,” Naik said in his complaint.

“We have arrested all four accused and are questioning them”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

#gurugram #indian army