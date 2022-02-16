Gurugram: 4 youths killed by train while taking selfies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 15

Four youths were killed here this evening after being hit by a train when they were trying to take selfies on the railway tracks.

The mishap took place near the under-construction railway over bridge (ROB) just before the Basai railway station. The GRP reached the spot and took the bodies in its custody. The four hit by the train were identified as Sameer (19), Mohammad Anas (20), Yusuf alias Bhola (21) and Yuvraj Gogia (18), residents of Devilal Colony.

The tragedy happened at around 5 pm. The Jan Shatabdi Express, going from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla to Ajmer, Rajasthan, was moving from the Gurgaon railway station towards Basai. The youths started taking selfies when the train hit them. All four died on the spot. “The mobiles of the victims have been seized,” said Pawan Kumar, in charge, GRP police station, Gurugram. —