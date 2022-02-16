Gurugram: 4 youths killed by train while taking selfies

Gurugram, February 15
Four youths were killed here this evening after being hit by a train when they were trying to take selfies on the railway tracks.
The mishap took place near the under-construction railway over bridge (ROB) just before the Basai railway station. The GRP reached the spot and took the bodies in its custody. The four hit by the train were identified as Sameer (19), Mohammad Anas (20), Yusuf alias Bhola (21) and Yuvraj Gogia (18), residents of Devilal Colony.
The tragedy happened at around 5 pm. The Jan Shatabdi Express, going from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla to Ajmer, Rajasthan, was moving from the Gurgaon railway station towards Basai. The youths started taking selfies when the train hit them. All four died on the spot. “The mobiles of the victims have been seized,” said Pawan Kumar, in charge, GRP police station, Gurugram. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza