Gurugram, adjoining areas to witness intense heatwave

Gurugram, May 15
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for ‘heatwave to severe heatwave’ in Gurugram and the adjoining districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. It has urged the people to prepare for the intense heat when temperatures are expected to soar up to 45°C. The most severe conditions are anticipated from May 16 to 21. Gurugram will continue to be “hot and sultry” and uncomfortable conditions will prevail for the days to come.
Dos and don’ts
- It has been recommended that people should stay hydrated, keep heads covered under direct sunlight and avoid prolonged sun exposure
- People advised to wear lightweight and light-coloured clothes.
- Recognise the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures
- People should increase the frequency and length of breaks in between outdoor activities
- Voters and the polling staff to provide maximum facilities at all polling booths on May 25
On Wednesday, a maximum of 42°C was recorded in Gurugram while the minimum temperature recorded in the metropolitan city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday was 24°C. The Met office has predicted that the maximum temperature on May 16 is expected to rise to 43°C, May 17 (43°C), May 18 (44°C), May 19 (44°C), May 21 and May 22 (45°C). At the same time, the minimum temperatures will also witness an increase by 2-4°C during these days with the highest expected on May 21 and May 22 at 28°C. The Met office has recommended that people should stay hydrated, keep heads covered under direct sunlight and avoid prolonged sun exposure.
Meanwhile, on the lines of the Metrological Department, the district administration of Gurugram has also issued a warning against “prolonged heat exposure” and advised wearing lightweight and light-coloured clothes.
The advisory states, “Recognise the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures.” It also advised people to avoid direct sunlight and increase the frequency and length of breaks in between outdoor activities. The district magistrate of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, stated that a special advisory had also been issued for the voters and the polling staff to provide maximum facilities at all polling booths on May 25.
