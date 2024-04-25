Gurugram administration seeks support of owners of malls, restaurants to promote voting

Tribune News Service

Gurugram April 24

In a bid to salvage the image of Gurugram Assembly segment as the one with the poorest voting percentage, the district administration has now sought cooperation of malls, restaurants and business establishments. The establishments have been asked to offer discounts, freebies or other such offers, whenever possible, to customers who vote. As part of the plan, District Election Officer-cum-DC Nishant Kumar Yadav held a meeting with stakeholders.

Biz establishment owners should cooperate Business establishments of the district should cooperate in increasing the voting percentage in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. — Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC

“Business establishments of the district should cooperate in increasing the voting percentage in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We have asked them to make people aware about 100 per cent voting by extending whatever discounts, freebies they can offer before the poll and also on the polling day. Despite being the most developed district of Haryana, the voting percentage of Gurugram district in the last Lok Sabha elections was 65 per cent. Which was less than 75 per cent of the national voting percentage. Not just these places, we have even asked cab operators to provide discounts on ride to the polling booths,” said Yadav.

He also appealed to corporates and MNCs in the city to hold voter awareness events and laud the employees who vote. Many establishments like BluSmart, an electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, have announced the launch of its #SmartCitizen campaign to help Indian citizens with their democratic right to vote on the election day. This initiative aims at generating awareness, empowering and mobilising the voters in Delhi, Gurgaon and Bengaluru to participate in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

On polling dates in Bengaluru and in Delhi NCR, BluSmart will offer discounted rides to its customers. Reportedly, BluSmart passengers, travelling anywhere within 30 kilometres of the polling stations in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR, will be provided a one-time 50 per cent discount. This offer can be availed on BluSmart rides, to and from the polling station from 6 am to 7 pm, on the respective polling days in these cities.

