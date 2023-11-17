Gurugram Admn fixes speed limit for roads

Tribune News Service

Gurugram November 16

The Gurugram Administration has fixed speed limit for various city roads following recommendation of the Road Safety Committee.

The speed on major city roads is now between 20km/hr and 60km/hr depending on the right of way available on each road.

The speed limit for Golf Course Road is 50km/hr, it is 40km/hr for Iffco Chowk to Sikanderpur Metro station and 50km/hr for Huda City Centre to Bakhtawar Chowk.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will install speed limit signboards on all sector and arterial roads in the city. The tender has been floated to install the signboards at a cost of Rs 1.76 crore. The signboards on sector roads with a gap of 300 m between each one and fixed according to standards stipulated by the Ministry of Road Transport And Highways, the Public Works Department’s specifications and the latest applicable IRC codes.

