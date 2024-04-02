Gurugram admn fixes spots for rallies, putting up of election ads

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 1

In a bid to tackle the menace of defacing public properties during the Lok Sabha elections due to posters and other campaign materials, the Gurugram Administration has earmarked spots for displaying advertisements and holding of rallies. The administration has also fixed the spots for public events. For the first phase, spots have been identified in the Gurugram and Pataudi Assembly segments.

According to Assistant Election Officer and SDM Ravindra Kumar for Gurugram Vidhan Sabha Assembly segment, the Ramlila Maidan near GPO has been designated for public meetings and rallies in the city in addition to Bhimnagar’s Ramlila Maidan and Arjunnagar’s Ramlila Maidan. The grounds can also be used for displaying billboards and posters.

The other places identified, include Dasehra ground near Lady Fatima School, Sectors 4-7 in front of the New Colony and grounds near Huda Gymkhana Club in Sector 29. The spots to be used for putting up posters, include the Community Centre in front of Roshanpura Gurdwara, the Community Centre in front of Aath Marla in Sector 4, Huda Park Mata Road in Sector 5, Sukhrali Community Centre, Main Entrance Phase-1 under Daulatabad Flyover in Surat Nagar, Community Centre in Gurugram Village, Rajnagar bus stand, Omnagar Chowk, Shivaji Nagar Khandsa Road and Shivaji Park Chowk. Similarly,Assistant Electoral Officer and Pataudi SDM Hoshiar Singh said the public meetings and rallies would be allowed in Helimandi grain market, old grain market in front of the municipal office, Ramlila Maidan on Gurugram Road in Helimandi, Pataudi, a municipality land in front of the Tehsil on Bhodakalan Road, Holika municipal land along with Balmiki Chaupal, Ground on Rewari Road, Moti Dungri Park, municipal land near Ram Johar in Ward 15, municipal land on Mirzapur Road, municipal land near Canara Bank, Mahachana Road, Pili Dharamshala, Shanidev Mandir, MLA School, Chitrakund Johar have been set aside for public meetings.

The community building of Rahnawa village, community centre of Baspadam village, SC Choupal in Basatpur, gymnasium in Bhaukarka, village secretariat in Bhodakalan, SC Choupal in Bhodakhurd, bus stand of Bhudka village, main bus stand of Bilaspur, bus stand of Bilaspur Kalan, Baratghar of Binaula village, Aam Chaupal of Bahmanwas village, village secretariat at Brijpura, Near Ram Bagh at Chandla Dungarwas, Old Ashram of Chhawan, near Johar at Chhillarki, near Anganwadi at Dadawas Panchayat Bhoomi, village secretariat in Darapur, Daulatabad and Devlavas Gymnasium, Dinokari, Dhani Kumbhawas, Dhani Chitrasen and Dhani Shankaravali bus stand have been identified for pasting of election material.

