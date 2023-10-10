Gurugram Admn gives Chintels residents 15 days to vacate Tower ‘H’

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 9

Residents of Tower H of Chintels Paradiso, Sector 109, have been directed to vacate the building within 15 days by the Gurugram administration. The tower was declared ‘unsafe’ in July, yet 15 families were residing there. Now, the administration has issued a final ultimatum to them.

Issuing a notice to the residents, the administration has warned them of strict action under the Disaster Management Act in case of non-compliance of orders.

The IIT-Delhi experts in their structural audit report concluded that there is an extensive corrosion in steel reinforcements due to chlorides and use of poor quality of concrete. Due to these reasons, Tower H of Chintels Paradiso can’t be renovated and is unsafe for living, the experts opined.

Tower H is the fifth and the latest building to be declared unsafe in the society. In February, 2022, a portion of the sixth floor in Tower D of the Chintels Paradiso had partially collapsed, claiming the lives of two women residents. Towers D, E, F and G of the complex had already been declared unsafe by the same expert team.

“The residents were asked to vacate the premises, but even after two months we see no compliance. We have thus issued a warning and given them 15 days time. The builder too has been given an ultimatum to work out and hand over agreed compensation at the earliest or the administration would auction all its assets and reimburse the residents,” said ADC Hitesh Meena.

A special meeting of all society residents has been called later this week to work out compensation formalities and take up complaints related to maintenance charges.

#Gurugram