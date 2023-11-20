Gurugram admn orders demolition of ‘unsafe’ Chintels’ Tower D

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 19

Days after the unsafe tower D of Chintels Paradiso suffered a second collapse, the Gurugram administration has asked the builder to proceed with its demolition.

The administration has asked the builder to barricade the tower and demolish it and other unsafe towers. The tower had collapsed last year partially, killing two women residents.

The tower is now empty and on November 9, its four balconies had collapsed after rain. The entire society was then evaluated structurally by IIT Delhi that declared five towers D, E, F, G, and H unsafe.

Around 15 families are yet to leave as they have still not accepted the settlement offer of the builder. The administration has also asked the developer to speed up the settlement process and evacuate the flats where residents are still living, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Meena said.

He added: “The developer has been asked to complete the settlement process of residents at the earliest. All the families still living in the tower should be evacuated as soon as possible. After barricading, the work of demolishing the unsafe towers should be started at the earliest.”

Sources said Chintels Paradiso was in talks with Edifice Engineering — which had demolished the Supertech twin towers in Noida last year — to bring down five unsafe towers in its Chintels Paradiso project in Gurugram.

The builder claimed that he had written to the administration and the resident welfare association, seeking permission to cordon off the lawns (facing the five towers) as they could sabotage the safety of residents of other towers frequenting the area.

