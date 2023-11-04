Gurugram admn works out special school mobility programme

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 3

Working towards making Gurugram roads safe, the local administration has worked out a special school mobility programme. The programme aims at ensuring safe entry and exit to school students.

Due to rampant development of road infrastructure in Gurugram, many schools have come in unsafe traffic and accident-prone zones. Though private schools still have resources and staff to manage the movement of students, it's the government schools which are worst hit. Recently, students of these schools had appealed to the DC for help, so a mobility plan was worked out, which would be implemented in nine government schools on a pilot basis.

Due to rampant development of road infrastructure in Gurugram, many schools have come in unsafe traffic and accident-prone zones. Though private schools still have resources and staff to manage the movement of students, it’s the government schools which are worst hit. Recently, students of these schools had appealed to the DC for help, so a mobility plan was worked out, which would be implemented in nine government schools on a pilot basis.

“Gurugram is witnessing rapid urbanisation, leading to increased traffic congestion and heightened safety concerns around the school zones. The initiative focuses on identifying and mitigating specific challenges being faced by students and offering comprehensive solutions for a safer school commute. As of now, we have identified nine government schools where we will implement the plan. These lie along the busiest roads or highway and eventually the plan will be extended to all schools,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

The plan will first be implemented at Government Primary School, Badshahpur; GSSS, Dunela; GSSS, Bundera; GSS, Kadipur; GSS, Gadoli Khurd; GSS, Harsak; GSS, Bhondsi; GSS, Sukhrali and GSS, Bhim Nagar. The survey conducted in schools revealed that major issues plaguing the students were unsafe crossings, lack of designated pedestrian zones and traffic congestion during pickup and drop-off. The speeding vehicles around the school zones posed threat to the safety of students walking or cycling to school.

The plan will focus on developing pedestrian-focused infrastructure like designing and improving the pedestrian crossings for ensuring safe passage to students, installation of marked crosswalks, pedestrian signals and physical infrastructure enhancements that prioritise the safety of those on foot, creating a safer environment for children commuting to and from school.

A systematic signage strategy for communicating critical information to motorists will be implemented. This includes clear and visible signs indicating reduced speed limits, school zones, pedestrian crossings, and other relevant information. The signage will serve as a guide for safe navigation around the schools.

The plan will also establish well-defined pickup and drop-off zones, which will streamline vehicular movement and prevent traffic congestion during peak hours. By designating specific areas for these activities, the initiative aims at minimising the chaos around schools, reducing the risk of crashes.

There will also be collaboration with law enforcement and engineering agencies to enforce and monitor-reduced speed limits within school zones.

