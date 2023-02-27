Gurugram adopts festive look ahead of G20 Summit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 26

As the G20 Summit draws nearer, Gurugram has adopted a festive look with hoardings and slogans decorating bus shelters and city buses.

The city is ready to host the first G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting at Hotel Leela from March 1 to 4. Welcome messages with the G20 logo have been displayed everywhere, reading: ‘Welcome to Gurugram, the glory of Haryana, big responsibility, bigger ambitions.’ Such catchy slogans are displayed in both English and Hindi languages.

“In Gurugram, 40 departmental hoardings of the Public Relations Department have been installed and branding on 275 bus shelters, 142 unipoles of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram and at metro stations can be seen. A total of 100 city buses have been fully wrapped with G20 event design,” said an official.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said representatives from 39 countries are expected to participate in the event, where they would discuss anti-corruption measures taken up in their countries and to what extent were those successful in curbing corruption.

#gurugram