Gurugram all set to enact bylaws to manage waste

Gurugram, March 14

Struggling with a massive sanitation crisis, Gurugram is poised to enact its first sanitation bylaws. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has drafted the first-ever set of rules for city residents to manage their waste, from discarding to segregation and treatment. These rules cover every aspect of waste management and establish a code of conduct for individuals and bulk waste generators.

The draft rules identify any entity covering 5,000 sq m or producing 50 kg of waste daily as a bulk waste generator

The city currently generates over 2,200 metric tonnes of waste daily and is grappling with the challenge of clearing the infamous Bandhwari landfill. The draft has been uploaded online, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other residents have been invited to submit suggestions, which will be duly considered and incorporated if deemed valid.

“We are governed by the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016, which empower every civic authority to formulate its own custom set of rules to ensure effective waste management. Following a detailed study of Gurugram’s waste generation profile, we have proceeded to draft these bylaws, which aim to facilitate smooth waste management. Local RWAs and residents are encouraged to provide their opinions and suggestions, which will be incorporated into the norms before they are officially notified,” said Joint Commissioner of sanitation Naresh Kumar.

The draft rules emphasise the segregation of waste into seven categories at the source itself. These categories include biodegradable or wet waste, non-biodegradable or dry waste, sanitary and medical waste, domestic hazardous waste, construction and demolition waste, electrical and electronic waste and bulk garden and horticulture waste. Every waste generator will be required to store these wastes in separate coded bins. Segregation at the source has been a major issue for the MCG, with only 28 per cent of waste currently being segregated at the source.

The draft rules identify any entity covering 5,000 sq m or producing 50 kg of waste daily as a bulk waste generator. This includes residential societies, malls, commercial complexes, restaurants, educational institutions, hotels, hostels, temples, etc. These bulk waste generators will, in addition to segregation and arranging for the lifting of segregated waste, also be responsible for recycling and processing waste on the premises.

The draft rules specify norms for transportation and processing of waste. According to MCG Commissioner Dr Narahari Singh Banger, the bylaws will hold each resident accountable for the waste they generate.

“The bylaws have been framed on the simple principle of ‘my waste, my responsibility’. While we had a set of norms in terms of Solid Waste Management (SWM) 2016, we needed a more specific set of norms. Gurugram, being a cosmopolitan city, has its specific issues and needs, and thus should have a tailored waste management plan. After detailed research, we have worked this out and are now inviting citizens to give suggestions. We believe these bylaws will resolve the waste crisis plaguing the city,” said Dr Banger.

