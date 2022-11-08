Gurugram: Arrest warrant against scribe in 2013 case

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 7

A special court in Gurugram has issued arrest warrant against journalist and news anchor Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing “morphed, edited and obscene” videos of a 10-year-old girl and her family and linking it to the sexual assault case against godman Asaram Bapu. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shashi Chauhan has issued the warrant for November 21.

It is alleged that the video aired on news channels partially revealed the faces of the minor, complainant’s wife and some other women. The case relates to an FIR registered on the complaint of the child’s relative in December 2013. Three news channels were accused of airing the video. Eight persons, including top journalists, were chargesheeted in the case.

The court has also issued a bailable warrant against ACP Surender, Inspector Jitender and Inspector Sanjay. They are stated to be the investigating officers (IOs) in the case.

“The bail of applicant-accused Chaurasia is cancelled. His bail bond and surety bond are cancelled and forfeited to the state. A warrant of arrest against Chaurasia be issued for November 21,” the court said in its order.

The court expressed its displeasure over Chaurasia’s absence, noting that though an application for exemption from personal appearance had been filed, stating he had to be taken to hospital because of low blood sugar level, the same is not supported by any medical certificate or affidavit.

The Additional Sessions Judge further noted that even on September 23, a similar application was moved and it appeared Chaurasia was intentionally avoiding appearance.