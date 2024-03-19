 Gurugram authorities enforce code, list dos and don’ts for parties : The Tribune India

DC Nishant Yadav speaks at a meeting in Gurugram. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Gurugram , March 18

With the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections announced by the Election Commission, the district administration of Gurugram has started preparations for the strict implementation of the model code of conduct. According to the schedule, voting will be held in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency on May 25 in the sixth and penultimate phase of the seven-phase elections. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also the district Election Officer, said the notification for the elections would be issued on April 29 and the process of filing nominations will start on the same day.

“Candidates can file their nomination papers till May 6. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on May 7 and names can be withdrawn till May 9. The time for filing the nomination papers will be from 11 am to 3 pm,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said for the elections, the candidate would have to open a new bank account. If a candidate is from outside the district, then he should get his name verified by the competent authority.

“The candidate will have to give an affidavit about his movable, immovable property and character,” he added.

Spelling out the rules of the code of conduct Yadav said no political leader would be allowed to use words related to caste and religion in his speech and the political parties would not be allowed to use photographs of temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches on their banners.

He said if any political party wanted to take out a rally or a road show, it would be necessary to get permission from the district administration. “When a road show comes out, it should not cause jams. No political party will be allowed to take out a procession from the place where there is a hospital and a trauma centre. Apart from this, loudspeakers cannot be used from 10 pm to 6 am,” he said.

During the time the model code of conduct is in force, no rest house, post office, or government house can be used by political parties.

“The district administration will endeavour to ensure that the election process is conducted in a peaceful and transparent environment,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, MCG Commissioner Dr Narahari Singh Banger has announced an anti- defacement campaign to remove political posters. He has warned the candidates and supporters to abstain from any defacement.

“We will be penalising the defaulters. In view of the forthcoming elections, a special anti-defacement drive will be conducted,” said Banger.

Firearms to be deposited at police stations

The District Magistrate of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav has appealed to holders of arms licences in Gurugram district to deposit their firearms at the nearest police stations or with the registered arms dealers and report at the local police station. He said firearms, ammunition, explosives, flammable items and sharp weapons such as spears, tridents etc. would not be allowed tobe carried by anybody in the district

