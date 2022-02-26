Gurugram: Bail rejected, Jail Deputy Superintendent ends life

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 25

The deputy superintendent of Narnaul jail ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance on Thursday. He was identified as 45-year-old Kuldeep Hooda, a resident of Polangi village in Rohtak district.

The family of the deceased today alleged the Narnaul police and Vigilance Department had been framing Kuldeep in false cases. They filed a complaint with the Gurugram police.

“Last year, a jail warden had been nabbed accepting bribe. Later, the police and Vigilance Department framed Kuldeep,” family said.

According to the police, he consumed some poisonous substance around 3.30 pm on Thursday. He succumbed at around 6.30 pm.

“Kuldeep had two cases of extortion and corruption against him, in which his anticipatory bail petition was rejected yesterday by High Court. That might have disturbed him, making him end his life,” said a police spokesperson. —