Gurugram: Bail rejected, Jail Deputy Superintendent ends life

Gurugram, February 25
The deputy superintendent of Narnaul jail ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance on Thursday. He was identified as 45-year-old Kuldeep Hooda, a resident of Polangi village in Rohtak district.
The family of the deceased today alleged the Narnaul police and Vigilance Department had been framing Kuldeep in false cases. They filed a complaint with the Gurugram police.
“Last year, a jail warden had been nabbed accepting bribe. Later, the police and Vigilance Department framed Kuldeep,” family said.
According to the police, he consumed some poisonous substance around 3.30 pm on Thursday. He succumbed at around 6.30 pm.
“Kuldeep had two cases of extortion and corruption against him, in which his anticipatory bail petition was rejected yesterday by High Court. That might have disturbed him, making him end his life,” said a police spokesperson. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...