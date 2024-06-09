 Gurugram beautician shot at, four arrested : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Gurugram beautician shot at, four arrested

Gurugram beautician shot at, four arrested

Gurugram beautician shot at, four arrested


Sanjay yadav

Gurugram, June 8

A 35-year-old beautician was shot at by two bike-borne assailants at the Dwarka expressway while she was going on her two-wheeler last late night. The bullet hit her in the waist, while both the accused managed to flee.

Some cab drivers rescued and admitted the woman to a nearby private hospital, where the woman is still unconscious.

According to the police, the injured woman was identified as Pallavi Sharma, a beautician living at the Riddhi-Siddhi Society in Sector 102. The incident took place near a petrol pump around 9:20 pm

Punjab native Rajkumar Sharma, father of the victim, reached the hospital, who said his daughter was still unconscious. She was married many years ago in Chandigarh. Currently, she was living in Gurugram for the last 13 years with her two sons after getting separated from her husband.

As soon as she reached near the petrol pump, the accused shot her in the back after which she fell down from her vehicle. After getting information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and informed Pallavi’s family.

The Gurugram police arrested four accused, including a lawyer and two shooters in the evening. The accused have been identified as advocate Nitish Bhardwaj, a resident of Vishnu Garden in Gurugram, Gulshan Thakur of Darbhanga in Bihar, Raja, a resident of Chhattarpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Bunty, a resident of Chilla village in Nuh district.

The main accused Nitish is a lawyer and revealed that Pallavi came in his contact when she hired him for his services in a case of assault by her husband. During this time, a friendship developed between them. Nitish claimed that Pallavi started harassing him, due to which he had planned to murder and get rid of her.

A senior police officer said that Nitish also tried to get Pallavi in an accident earlier, but it did not succeed. Thereafter, Nitish met the accused Gulshan through his friends. Gulshan, on the instructions of Nitish, arranged and prepared the said accused Raja and Bunty to murder Pallavi. To commit the murder, Gulshan provided a motorcycle and weapons to Raja and Bunty.

As per the plan, Gulshan was in a car and the Raja and Bunty came on a motorcycle. Raja shot Pallavi and fled from the spot. At the time of the incident, Gulshan was at some distance from the spot.

Following the complaint of the victim's father, an FIR was registered under sections 307 (murder attempt), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Rajendra Park police station.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

2
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

3
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

4
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

5
India

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

6
Diaspora

'Promotion of violence not acceptable in Canada': Minister of Public Safety on Khalistani supporters’ Indira Gandhi assassination posters

7
India

‘Will decide very soon’, says Rahul Gandhi as CWC asks him to take on Leader of Opposition mantle in Lok Sabha

8
India

Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

9
India

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

10
India

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Basavaraj Bommai, Ram Mohan Naidu, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded

Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath ceremony

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

New Office Building: Panchkula civic body to allot project to new company

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

JEE-Advanced results announced, Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis

Three dead, six hurt in Narela food processing unit fire

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay ~3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Campus notes: Sports trials organised

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Industrialists express resentment over GST notices, write to CM Mann

Seminar on fire safety in industrial buildings

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge