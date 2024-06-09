Gurugram beautician shot at, four arrested

Sanjay yadav

Gurugram, June 8

A 35-year-old beautician was shot at by two bike-borne assailants at the Dwarka expressway while she was going on her two-wheeler last late night. The bullet hit her in the waist, while both the accused managed to flee.

Some cab drivers rescued and admitted the woman to a nearby private hospital, where the woman is still unconscious.

According to the police, the injured woman was identified as Pallavi Sharma, a beautician living at the Riddhi-Siddhi Society in Sector 102. The incident took place near a petrol pump around 9:20 pm

Punjab native Rajkumar Sharma, father of the victim, reached the hospital, who said his daughter was still unconscious. She was married many years ago in Chandigarh. Currently, she was living in Gurugram for the last 13 years with her two sons after getting separated from her husband.

As soon as she reached near the petrol pump, the accused shot her in the back after which she fell down from her vehicle. After getting information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and informed Pallavi’s family.

The Gurugram police arrested four accused, including a lawyer and two shooters in the evening. The accused have been identified as advocate Nitish Bhardwaj, a resident of Vishnu Garden in Gurugram, Gulshan Thakur of Darbhanga in Bihar, Raja, a resident of Chhattarpur (Madhya Pradesh) and Bunty, a resident of Chilla village in Nuh district.

The main accused Nitish is a lawyer and revealed that Pallavi came in his contact when she hired him for his services in a case of assault by her husband. During this time, a friendship developed between them. Nitish claimed that Pallavi started harassing him, due to which he had planned to murder and get rid of her.

A senior police officer said that Nitish also tried to get Pallavi in an accident earlier, but it did not succeed. Thereafter, Nitish met the accused Gulshan through his friends. Gulshan, on the instructions of Nitish, arranged and prepared the said accused Raja and Bunty to murder Pallavi. To commit the murder, Gulshan provided a motorcycle and weapons to Raja and Bunty.

As per the plan, Gulshan was in a car and the Raja and Bunty came on a motorcycle. Raja shot Pallavi and fled from the spot. At the time of the incident, Gulshan was at some distance from the spot.

Following the complaint of the victim's father, an FIR was registered under sections 307 (murder attempt), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Rajendra Park police station.

