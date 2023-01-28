Gurugram bike rider crushed under bus

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 27

A bike rider was crushed to death after a bus of the CRPF training centre hit his bike from behind in Sector 61.

An FIR has been registered against the driver of the bus, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accident took place outside of the Times Residency Society in Sector 61 on Thursday around 8 am. The deceased identified as Amit (24), a native of Bihar and was working with a private company, was going on his bike and the bus hit his bike from behind. He was injured critically after being crushed by the bus.

The bus driver managed to flee from the spot, leaving the bus behind. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital where he died on Thursday during treatment.

Following the complaint of Loknath, uncle of the deceased, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at sector 65 police station. “We handed over the body to his relatives after the postmortem examination. An FIR has been registered,” said ASI Satish Kumar.