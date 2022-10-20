Gurugram: Blind murder case cracked, victim’s husband arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 19

The Gurugram police have claimed to have solved the blind murder case of the woman whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near IFFCO Chowk on Monday.

The police have arrested the husband of the deceased woman in connection with the case. The accused said he killed his wife following a domestic strife. He was produced in a court that remanded him in one-day police custody for questioning today.

Accused Rahul (22) is a native of Sultanpur (UP). He works as a helper with a private company in Gurugram. He was living in a rented accommodation at Sirhual village with his wife Priyanka (20) and a one-year-old daughter, the police said.

After the incident, a police team led by Inspector Kuldeep Dahiya went through the CCTV footages of various cameras installed at IFFCO Chowk. The team then identified the e-rickshaw in which the accused had reached IFFCO Chowk with the suitcase.

“The e-rickshaw driver revealed that the person with the suitcase had boarded his vehicle from Sirhaul village. During questioning, villagers hinted at the names of Priyanka and Rahul. When our team reached Rahul’s house, he was there with his daughter. We took him in custody. During the interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime and we arrested him,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

The accused revealed that his wife used to demand mobile phone, TV and refrigerator, but due to his meagre salary, he could not arrange those things. This often led to quarrel among them. His wife would often slap him on the issue, he alleged. On the night of October 16, they had a quarrel and the accused strangled his wife to death. Throughout the night he stayed in the room with his wife’s body and his one-year-old daughter.

On October 17, he brought a big suitcase from a nearby market and packed the body in that. “After that, he hired an e-rickshaw for Rs 200 and went to IFFCO Chowk. He left the suitcase along the roadside and returned home,” added ACP Sangwan.