Gurugram bouncer killed in accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 12

A bouncer was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a vehicle hit his bike at the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur highway in the Sector 37 area late last night. The vehicle driver managed to flee with the vehicle. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 37 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Mohammadpur village, his younger brother, Shakti Singh (31), was working as a private bouncer. He was returning from duty on Thursday night when a vehicle hit his bike from the rear side.

“After getting the information, I reached the service lane, opposite Aggarwal Packers and Movers office, where I found my brother seriously injured. I rushed him to Medanta Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The accused vehicle driver managed to escape with his vehicle”, said Rakesh in his complaint. As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown vehicle driver under various Sections of the IPC at the Sector 37 police station. The police handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem examination. “We are trying to identify the vehicle and driver with the help of the CCTV footage of the nearby area. The accused will be arrested soon”, said the investigating officer.

#gurugram