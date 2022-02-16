Gurugram builder booked for culpable homicide

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, February 15
A day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the structural audit of societies having complaints, resident welfare associations (RWAs) of over 70 societies planned to apply for the same. Majority of these are in New Gurugram.
321 top builders owe Rs 15,585 cr to Haryana
The development came as the Gurugram police booked Chintels Paradiso owner for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304(2) of the IPC. The builder and contractors were earlier booked for negligence after two women died in partial collapse of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso.
Among the societies looking for audits are Brisk Lumbini, Godrej Summit, DLF New Town Heights 86, Raheja Atharva, Raheja Vedaanta, Raheja Navodaya, ATS Kocoon, Mapsko Casa Bella, Orris Carnation Residency etc. These associations have started identifying common issues and preparing audit demand letters to be submitted to the DTP.
“Resident welfare associations of over 70 societies plan to apply for the structural audit of their buildings. Requests in this regard will be submitted to the DTP soon,” said Praveen Malik of the United Association of New Gurugram.
Meanwhile, the administration will tomorrow mediate between the builders of NBCC Green View apartments and 40 flat owners for their rehabilitation. The authorities have ordered the residents to vacate the flats as these have been declared unsafe by the IIT, Delhi.
