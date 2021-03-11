Gurugram builder's licence cancelled over 'forged and fabricated bank guarantees'

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 10

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has cancelled the licence granted to a private builder of an affordable housing project in the Gurugram-Manesar urban complex following complaints of “forged and fabricated bank guarantees”.

The HRERA, in a letter sent by the DTCP, has been urged to freeze the account of the company and cancel the registration of the project with immediate effect.

To ensure the allottees do not suffer on account of the cancellation of licence, the department will take over the project and ensure its completion.

The licence for the affordable group housing colony in Sector 68 was granted to Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd) in 2017.

However, the department began receiving complaints of violations regarding the licensed land, forged bank guarantees, forged signatures on the collaboration agreement and other documents submitted at the time of grant of licence. A number of other deficiencies were found in the paper work.

Though an interim order, construction was stopped in 2020. Since third party rights had been created, it was decided to cancel the licence and take over the project.