Sumedha Sharma



Gurugram, February 14

Giving in to the demand of New Gurugram residents CM Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered a structural audit of the Chintel Pardiso society by IIT Or an agency of similar repute. Taking cognizance of many other societies highlighting danger or structural issues Manohar Lal Khattar has asked the local administration to identify such buildings through DTCP Or RWA and get their audits also done with Builder bearing the cost.

" What happened in Chintels Pardesio is tragic and unfortunate. The right to safe living is what we aim to guarantee to each citizen. We will get safety audits done for all and ensure that there is no scope of a repeat of such an accident, " said Khattar.

The residents have been vocal in their disappointment that CM did not care to pay a visitdespite being in the district.

The Tribune had highlighted How the residents of Tower D had been living like refugees with the builder just providing unfurnished spaces as stop-gap arrangements CM has directed the local administration to make interim comfortable stay arrangements for the residents of this tower.

The local residents meanwhile continued their protest demanding action against the builder.

" There is still no decision on issues like getting an independent CBI inquiry or booking builder and concerned officials for murder. We want concrete action," said protesting RWA.

They argued that an FIR under sections 304, 34, and 120-B of the IPC must be filed against the developer. The residents also demanded a safety certificate and assurance from the concerned government authorities that the apartment complex is safe and that there is no risk in the rest of the buildings at Chintels Paradiso. The residents are preparing to move to the high court seeking action.

