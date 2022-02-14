Gurugram building collapse: DTP gets approval from IIT for structural audit, residents start hunger strike

DTP says rehabilitation plan to be ready by Tuesday

RS Bhath, DTP, at Chintels Paradiso Society in Sector 109. Photo: S.Chandan

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 14

A day after getting an FIR registered against seven, including Chintel builder, the district town and country planning department held a marathon meeting with society residents. Accused of being indifferent all this while the department has not only got approval for structural audit from IIT Delhi and has decided to finalise rehabilitation plan by tomorrow.

Gurugram DTP RS Bhath visited the society today. Speaking to The Tribune, he said, “We will be ready with rehabilitation plan latest by tomorrow and get it done by builder. We have already got the approval from IIT Delhi for the audit, the cost of which will be borne by the builder. We did get complaints for E F G and H tower who had issues with their balconies. We got audits done and structural changes were made. We have been here since day one and will resolve the matter,” said Bhath.

It may be noted following Bhath’s complaint late yesterday when an FIR was registered against all managing directors of Chintels India ltd, M/s Bhayana builders and five others. An FIR has been registered under Sections 417, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and Section 10 of Haryana Development and Regulations of Urban Areas Act 1975.

According to the complaint, “The mishap proved that the work of structure engineer, proof consultant and contractor is not creditworthy and rather fraudulent. As per various rules and building bylaws the licensee structure engineer and contractor are solely responsible for this unfortunate incident. There has been violation of provisions and this an FIR be registered,”

Meanwhile, residents have started a relay hunger strike demanding a CBI enquiry and arrest of the accused.

“Police is being soft with sections in FIR. Book them for murder get independent inquiry,” said Rakesh Hooda, president of RWA of Chintel Paradiso.

Another hand sources said that police also start discussion to adding more sections of IPC in first FIR.

