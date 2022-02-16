Gurugram: Burqa-clad foreign national stabs cab driver, nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 15

High drama prevailed at Rajiv Chowk here today when a burqa-clad foreign national woman stopped a cab and allegedly stabbed the driver.

The woman then tried to flee from the spot, but was chased and captured by the PCR on duty. It was then that she went on to shout in her native language and roughed up a woman cop. She was taken into custody and later to the Civil Lines police station.

Following the complaint of the cab driver, Raghu Raj, a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi, an FIR was registered against the woman and the police arrested her. Later, with the help of a translator, the police questioned the woman. A senior investigator said it was revealed only that in response to “where to go”, the woman stabbed the taxi driver with a knife.

A senior police officer said she was an Egyptian national, but not having any visa and passport and the embassy concerned was informed about the incident. She had not even told her right name yet. She would be taken on police remand after produced in a city court by tomorrow. An FIR was registered against the woman under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 324 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral where the woman is seen punching the woman cop.