Gurugram bus stand in a shambles, authorities promise overhaul

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 9

Gurugram’s city bus stand is finally being demolished after being declared unsafe in 2015. The transport hub of the district, which served over 20,000 passengers daily, is an image of neglect due to official apathy. Almost absent signage, lack of public utilities such as toilets and benches, ticket counters and enquiry counters running from temporary sheds, massive waterlogging during monsoons and traffic chaos — these present a poor picture of the Millennium City.

There have been plans to shift the bus stand from the current location in Sector 12 in the past, but it has got a meagre grant of only Rs 2.5 crore in the last three years. Established in 1959, the bus stand, which comprises three structures, was declared ‘unsafe’ by the PWD after a safety assessment survey in 2015. However, it was only in March this year that the demolition of a section of the bus stand started.

Flooded with complaints, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, inspected the Gurugram bus stand today and said the administration would work on a fresh plan for its renovation and send it to the Principal Secretary of the sate Transport Department. Yadav said separate lanes would be made for the movement of buses and passengers at the bus stand. The waiting area and auto zone would also be included in the plan.

“Passengers have numerous complaints and we have reviewed the on-ground situation. We have a plan in mind, which will be sent soon for approval and people will see improvement in a short time. All types of facilities will be provided, including toilets and water coolers for drinking. Along with this, a separate auto zone will be created at the bus stand for private vehicles and passengers coming by autos,” said Nishant Yadav.

The GM, Haryana Roadways, Pradeep Ahlawat, said the Gurugram bus stand and its workshop was built on 14.5 acres. The transport depot has a total of 216 buses. At the same time, more than 100 buses from other districts of Haryana and states reach the bus stand daily. He said a development plan for the depot would also be made.

