Gurugram: Car collides with Canter, student dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 22

A final-year MBBS student of the Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University died while his classmate was injured after their car rammed into a parked Canter parked on Budhera road on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunny, a resident of Jayanbagh Colony, Sonepat. According to the complaint filed by the injured student Ankit Dahiya, a native of Sector 15, Sonepat, he along with Sunny had come to Sector 83, Gurgaon for some academic work in his Creta.

“After completing the work, we headed back to the college and I was driving the car while Sunny was sitting in the front seat. It was around 12:10 am when we reached the Budhera road and our car hit the Canter parked on the wrong side of the road, without any parking or indicator lights on. I could not see the Canter and our car collided. It was completely damaged on the left side and Sunny was critically injured. So, I rushed him to the SGT hospital where doctors declared him brought dead”, said Dahiya in his complaint. The accident took place because of the negligence of the Canter driver and strict action should be taken against him, added Ankit.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered under Sections 283 (obstruction in public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Sector 10A police station against the driver. “We are searching for the canter driver who managed to flee the spot of accident. He will soon be taken into custody”, said ASI Mandeep Kumar, the investigating officer.