Gurugram Civic agencies prepare roadmap for waterlogging-free monsoon

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 5

A high-level coordination meeting was held between officials of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prepare a roadmap for Gurugram to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

Besides the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the civic authorities have identified over 30 vulnerable spots, including Laxman Vihar, Sheetla Mata Road, Bajgheda Road, Dundaheda, Surya Vihar Kapasheda Border, Near Artemis Hospital, Near Small Secretariat, Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Sector 66/67 dividing road, Golf Course Road, Narsinghpur, Gadauli, near bus stand, Bhim Nagar Auto Market, Kanhaii, South City-1.

GMDA has already made arrangements for the installation of additional pumps at 14 key locations across city.

MC Additional Commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh asked the agencies to ensure that drainage and sewerage in their respective areas are repaired and cleaned before the monsoon. Sufficient manpower and machinery should be arranged at places that are prone to waterlogging during the rainy season, he said.

“The NHAI officials were asked to ensure that drains on both sides of the highway from Ambience Mall to Rampura Bridge are cleaned. “The authorities should also ensure that the bushes around the drains are removed and drains are covered at places where people may throw garbage into the drains,” said Singh.

NHAI officials said their teams are cleaning the drains and the work would be completed before the monsoon.

GMDA officials said they are rapidly carrying out the cleaning work of Badshahpur drain. Officials said the work of cleaning four creeks in the Aravalli region has been completed.

