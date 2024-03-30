Gurugram civic body finally shortlists agency for removal of C&D waste

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 29

After grappling with over 10 lakh metric tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste for three years, Gurugram is finally poised to find relief. Despite numerous cancelled tenders and failed experiments, the Municipal Corporation of the city may now revert to the agency that received accolades from Niti Aayog in 2020 for its exemplary C&D waste management plan.

50% increase in dumpyards The number of waste dumpyards has increased by over 50% in the last three years

The nonexistent waste lifting infrastructure has led to the flourishing of an illegal dumping mafia, which operates a fleet of mini-trucks, collecting debris from sites and dumping them wherever they find space

The worst-hit areas include Southern Peripheral Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, sectors 29, 55 and 56, and Saraswati Kunj. The Aravallis, in particular, have suffered greatly due to concretisation

The agency, which was controversially removed in 2021 following allegations of billing fraud, has once again secured the tender by offering doorstep collection, enforcement and treatment at the lowest rates.

According to sources, four agencies participated in the bidding process. Following the tendering process, the corporation has forwarded the agency’s name for final approval to the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, albeit amid some concerns raised by certain quarters regarding the previous scam allegations.

In 2021, then MCG Commissioner Mukesh Ahuja abruptly terminated the tender in response to a complaint from an RTI activist. Subsequently, an inquiry was conducted, and the agency was reportedly cleared of all charges.

“The tender has been released following all protocols. The agency concerned was neither blacklisted nor proven guilty, so it was allowed to participate. However, we have sent the file for final approval to headquarters,” said MCG Commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Bangar.

It may be noted that in August 2020, Gurugram managed to clear around 2 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste for the first time. Since then, waste accumulation has been an ongoing issue. The number of waste dumpyards has increased by over 50 per cent in the last three years.

According to an MCG survey, the city is grappling with over 10 lakh metric tonnes of C&D waste scattered across green belts, Aravallis, drains, empty plots and even water channels. This waste, now termed as legacy waste, sees over 2,000 metric tonnes being added daily due to the booming real estate in the city.

The nonexistent waste lifting infrastructure has led to the flourishing of an illegal dumping mafia. This mafia operates a fleet of canters, collecting debris from sites and dumping them wherever they find space to do so. The worst-hit areas include Southern Peripheral Road, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, sectors 29, 55 and 56, and Saraswati Kunj. The Aravallis, in particular, have suffered greatly due to concretisation.

“If you want to assess the true damage, then visit the patch on the Gurugram-Faridabad road. Tonnes and tonnes of waste are being dumped here, and they are concretising the forest. The mafia comprises armed goons who don’t stop, and we are losing our fragile forest, its flora and fauna. We demand that a survey should be conducted in the Aravallis as well, and the construction and demolition waste be removed by both MCF and MCG,” said Jitender Bhadana of the Save Aravali Trust.

