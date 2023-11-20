Gurugram company declares holiday on Monday to help employees heal from India’s World Cup loss

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 20

A Gurugram-based company has caught national attention for declaring a holiday on Monday to let employees ‘heal’ from India’s defeat in ICC World Cup final on Sunday.

Hours after social media erupted calling today the ‘Mondayest Monday’ ever, Marketing Moves agency went on granting a one-day leave for its workforce to recover from ‘emotional distress and come back stronger’.

After Australia’s victory by 6 wickets in the World Cup 2023 final, an employee of the agency shared a post on Linkdln about challenges team faced in dealing with the loss after having actively participating in the World Cup campaigns. This, however, was on followed by a leave declaration.

“Today morning, I woke up with a message from my boss granting a one-day leave relaxation to everyone due to the impact of this loss. It was a surprise that none of us could believe until the official email arrived,” wrote the employee.

Alongside, she also shared screenshots of the message received by her boss, which read, “Hi Team! In light of India’s loss in the current WC, we recognise the impact on our team members. To offer some support during this time, the company has decided to grant a one-day leave relaxation. We believe this will provide an opportunity for everyone to regroup and recover. We will come back stronger.”

The news was confirmed by a subsequent email. She also shared the screenshots of the chat and email on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile following India’s defeat to Australia in the Cricket World Cup final, social media saw an influx of requests for the “Mondayest Monday ever” as a way to mourn the loss. The hashtag #MondayestMondayEver rapidly gained popularity on Twitter, with numerous users advocating for a national holiday to allow fans the time to cope with their disappointment.

#Gurugram #Social Media