Gurugram company duped of Rs 22.4 lakh through fake emails

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 5

In a case of cyber fraud, a private company was duped of Rs 22.40 lakh by a fraudster by allegedly sending fabricated emails to the finance department of the company in the name of its director and getting transferred money in five different accounts.

An FIR has been registered at cyber crime police station.

According to complaint filed by Pankaj Sood, chief financial officer of Pragati Group, he had received several emails on January, 19, 20, 21, 22 mentioning the name of one of company’s director Shubhendra Mittal and requesting payments to several accounts. The aggregate amount of Rs 22,40,000 was transferred into five different account and account holders were Lungdai Kumar Kaipeng, Mrs Jayama and Dharmendra Kumar, he said.

“Believing that the said emails were genuine and sent from our company director Shubhendra Mittal, the money was transferred. But when I discussed with the director that all five transactions were successfully made to the shared account numbers, the director said he did not sent any email and neither made demand to credit amount. Being duped, I moved police,” complainant Pankaj Sood said.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against unidentified fraudster under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC and Section 66-D of IT Act at cybercrime police station.

Inspector Bijender Kumar, SHO of cybercrime police station, said a probe is on.