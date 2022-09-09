Gurugram continues to struggle with lane-driving

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 8

With four highways passing through the city, Gurugram continues to struggle to implement lane-driving discipline.

Despite the city traffic police issuing over 158 challans in August, lane-driving continues to be an alienated concept, especially for heavy vehicles.

There are four highways that pass through Gurugram — Delhi-Gurugram Expressway or Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48), Dwarka Expressway (NH-248-BB), Sohna Road (NH-248A) and Mehrauli-Gurugram Road (NH-148A).

These highways account for over 40 per cent of total accidents in the city, of which 60 per cent of accidents are caused by lack of lane-driving discipline.

The local authorities had launched a special drive in September last year which continued till February. During that drive, the traffic police fined 11,568 heavy-vehicle drivers Rs 5,000 each for violating lane discipline.

A notice was issued to all goods vehicles, stating that lane driving was mandatory and repeated offence could lead to cancellation of permit.

In a directive to transporters, the traffic police said such vehicles must be driven on the second-most left lanes of four-lane highways, or in the middle lane of three-lane highways.

Nothing, however, has changed as a drive down any of these highways highlighted rampant violations.

Interestingly, all vehicles fall in line as they cross the Delhi border. The Delhi Police have set up a special nakka on the Gurugram Expressway for lane-driving and all heavy vehicles are seen driving on the left while in Delhi.

The local police, however, claim that they were doing their bit.

“We are issuing challans and keeping vigilance. We are compiling the number of challans issued for the same and will share the data soon. Even complaints made online are addressed immediately. We have the situation in control. If the commuters also notice a violation, they can share the information with us and we will take action,” said Traffic DCP VS Sangwan.

It may be noted that the NHAI had promised to install hi-tech cameras on the expressway in February to catch defaulters, but they are yet to be put up.

“We are waiting for the approval for cameras. Only challaning can help with the issue right now,” said Pawan Kumar, Regional Officer, NHAI.

