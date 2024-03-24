Gurugram court grants bail to Elvish Yadav in assault case

Sanjay Yadav

After securing bail from a Gautam Budh Nagar court in a suspected drug case, Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, was also granted bail by a Gurugram court on Saturday in an assault case involving fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern.

“The court considered the bail application and granted bail in the case. He will need to furnish a bail bond, which will be submitted to the court,” said advocate Himanshu Yadav, representing Elvish.

In the assault case, the Gurugram police filed an application on Wednesday seeking a production warrant for Elvish, who was detained in Noida jail. The court of Harsh Kumar, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gurugram, had scheduled his appearance for March 27, but the Noida police, along with Elvish, appeared in the Gurugram court on Saturday. Elvish was granted bail from a Gautam Buddh Nagar court on Friday.

However, the Gurugram police were not initially informed by the Noida police. After receiving information from the court, a police team led by Inspector Rajender Kumar, SHO of Sector 53 police station, went to the court of Akshay Kumar, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gurugram, and the duty magistrate issued a production warrant for Elvish. The police took him into custody, and he later cooperated with the investigation.

“After obtaining permission from the court, we interrogated Elvish for three hours, during which he disclosed the names of his accomplices involved in the assault case with the YouTuber. Following the interrogation, he was brought before the court for a 14-day judicial custody, but the court ultimately granted bail to him. We will issue notices to the other accused to join the investigation,” said the Inspector.

“The court has granted bail to Elvish. In the case of assault with the YouTuber, both parties have already reached a compromise and provided affidavits. All sections imposed in the case were bailable,” confirmed his counsel, Himanshu Yadav.

On March 8, in a video, Elvish was seen physically assaulting Thakur. Following Thakur’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Elvish and others at the Sector 53 police station.

