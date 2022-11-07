Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 7

A special court in Gurugram has issued warrant of arrest against journalist and news anchor Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of a 10-year-old girl and her family and linking it to the sexual assault case against godman Asaram Bapu.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shashi Chauhan issued the warrant of arrest for November 21.

It is alleged that the video aired onnews channels partially revealed the faces of the girl child, complainant’s wife and some other women.

The Court has alsoissued bailable warrants against ACP Surender, Inspector Jitender and Inspector Sanjay. They are stated to be the investigating officers (IOs) in the case.

“The bail of the applicant-accused Deepak Chaurasia is cancelled. His bail bond and surety bond are cancelled and forfeited to the State. Warrant of arrest against accused Deepak Chaurasia be issued for 21.11.2022. Notice to his surety under Section 446 CrPC and his identifier be also issued for the date fixed,”the Court ordered.

In the orderthe court expressed its displeasure over Chaurasia’s absence noting that though an application for exemption from personal appearance had been filed stating that he had to be rushed to hospital because of low blood sugar level but the same is not supported by any medical certificate or by an affidavit.

Judge Chauhan further noted that even on September 23, a similar application was moved and it appears that Chaurasia is intentionally avoiding his presence.

No ground is made out to allow the exemption application and the same stands dismissed, the Court said.

The case relates to a first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of the child’s relative in December 2013. Three news channels were accused of airing the video. Eight people, including top journalists, were charge-sheeted in the case.