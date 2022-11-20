Gurugram: Court rejects influencer Bobby Kataria's anticipatory bail plea

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 19

Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal has rejected the anticipatory bail petition of Bobby Kataria, a social media influencer. He has been charged for demanding Rs 1.5 lakh from a woman and posting derogatory remarks against her.

An FIR was registered against Kataria on December 26, 2017. The woman alleged she had approached the accused for help after she came to know about her husband’s second marriage. She alleged tjat the accused demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from her. When she refused to pay, he allegedly posted objectionable things about her on social media. Kataria was arrested on January 10, 2018. He then got bail on February 3, 2018. After securing the bail, he didn’t appear in the Court, following which his bail was cancelled on October 7.