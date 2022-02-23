Gurugram CP visits Chintels Paradiso, promises justice

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 22

With residents accusing the police of shoddy investigation and trying to protect the builder, Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran met residents of Chintels Paradiso housing society today.

As per the official statement issued by the police, the CP assured the residents of a fair and speedy trial.

“We are conducting scientific and evidence-based investigation in the matter. The FSL evidences of rubble has been sent to Madhuban, while iron bars are being tested at the NIT, Kurukshetra. Residents should approach the police through Society president and secretary,” read the communication.

The residents were upset over the police not even questioning the accused even after 13 days of the incident.

During the meeting, the residents raised many questions. They alleged that the “builder management” had tampered with the CCTV footage installed in the D tower of the Society and the police did not capture the footage yet. Residents said now the footage had been deleted by the builder management employees. Meanwhile, chain fast continued for the ninth day in the Chintal Paradiso Society.